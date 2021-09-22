Prince Harry says grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were ‘the most adorable couple’

Prince Harry misses his late grandfather Prince Philip for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex spoke about the incredible bond between his grandparents, who were married for over 70 years, in the new documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

Prince Harry called his paternal grandparents the most adorable couple

“More than anything I miss his sense of humour. But I miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there,” Harry said (via The Daily Mail). “I also know she will be ok without him.”

“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple,” he added. “To me knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service... that is an incredible bond between two people.”

Princess Eugenie also reflected on her grandparents’ relationship in the BBC One documentary. She said (via HELLO!), “They’re one of the most remarkable couples the world will ever see and granny has been able to be the person she is with the support and love from grandpa.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remember features more than a dozen members of the royal family, including the Queen and Philip’s four children and adult grandchildren. The documentary,﻿ filmed both before and after Philip’s death in April, was originally conceived to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

“There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer,” per BBC. “With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history - by those who knew him best.”