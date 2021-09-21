Prince William and Kate’s upcoming royal double date night revealed

The world premiere of the 25th James Bond movie will be a royal-studded affair. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to attend the premiere of No Time to Die at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

©Getty Images



Prince William, Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla will attend the world premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ on Sept. 28

The royals will meet with some of the stars of the film, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch, in addition to No Time To Die performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Also on hand for the premiere will be health care workers and members of the armed forces, who were “invited to the event to celebrate and thank them for their extraordinary contribution to the nation’s response to the Covid pandemic.”

The world premiere of No Time to Die will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies—the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ—and will also assist charities supporting past and present members of the United Kingdom Special Forces.

©Getty Images



The Cambridges attended the premiere of the 24th James Bond film with Prince Harry back in 2015

Members of the British royal family have attended Bond movie premieres in the past. Back in October of 2012, Prince Charles, who is patron of the British Film Institute, and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the premiere of Skyfall in London. Meanwhile, Kate and William, president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), hit the red carpet of the 24th Bond film, Spectre, back in 2015 with Prince Harry.

No Time To Die, the 25th Bond movie, and fifth and final film starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, opens in theaters Oct. 8.