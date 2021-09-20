‘Auntie’ Princess Eugenie celebrates the arrival of sister Princess Beatrice’s ‘awesome’ baby

Princess Eugenie is a proud sister and new “auntie.” Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter celebrated the arrival of Princess Beatrice’s first child with a touching tribute on Instagram. Eugenie, who welcomed her son August Brooksbank back in February, penned messages to both her big sister and brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as her “awesome” newborn niece.

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo,” she began.⁣ “Congratulations on your new angel. I can‘t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.”

In a message to her ⁣“new niece,” Eugenie wrote, “I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos.. we’re going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge 🥰🥰💕💕😘.”

Beatrice and Edo, who wed last year, welcomed their first child together on Sept. 18. The couple’s baby girl is Edo’s second child. The property specialist shares son Christopher “Wolfie” with his ex Dara Huang.

Buckingham Palace announced the birth of Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild on Monday with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.”

Princess Eugenie celebrated the arrival of her new niece with a tribute on Instagram

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Over on her personal Twitter account, new mom Beatrice shared a personal message, tweeting, “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” adding, “Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”