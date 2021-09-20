Princess Beatrice welcomes first child—find out if baby boy or girl!

Princess Beatrice is a mom! The 33-year-old royal welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the weekend. Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild on Monday with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s baby girl was born on Sept. 18

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

New mom Princess Beatrice also took to her personal Twitter account to share the happy news. “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” she tweeted. “Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The royal baby is Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild and Prince Andrew’s second grandchild

The couple’s newborn daughter, who is 11th in line to the British throne, is Edoardo’s second child. The property specialist shares his son Christopher “Wolfie” with his ex Dara Huang. It was announced in May that Beatrice was pregnant with her first child.

The British royal family has welcomed several new members this year. Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, son August Brooksbank, in February. Her Majesty’s granddaughter Zara Tindall also welcomed a son, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March, while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana was born in June.