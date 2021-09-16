Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share this common interest

The Cambridge kids have a thing for planes! During the Duchess of Cambridge’s recent outing to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, the mom of three revealed that her kiddos have a shared common interest. Loadmaster Sergeant Mark Curtis told PEOPLE that Kate “did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft.”

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her kids are 'interested in aircraft'

Perhaps the Duke of Cambridge is behind Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ love for aviation given that Prince William has previously worked as a search and rescue pilot, as well as an air ambulance pilot.

Back in 2016, Kate, who is patron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, said that George was “obsessed with the air cadets” and wanted to join.

The Duchess made the latest revelation while at her first public engagement in over two months on Wednesday during which she met with individuals who supported the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan. Alongside photos from Kate’s outing, the Cambridges’ Instagram wrote, “It was a honour to hear the stories of some of those involved in #OperationPitting — which were inspiring, emotional, harrowing and powerful — from an incredible group of people.”

“Flying out in excess of 15,000 people from Kabul was a truly collaborative operation across our Armed Services, local authorities and aid organisations in Afghanistan and the UK,” the caption continued. “You should all be proud of your work, often around the clock, to support the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.”