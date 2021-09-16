New photo from Kate Middleton’s brother’s wedding day released

According to the mayor, the wedding was held in Bormes because the bride’s family recently acquired a property there. “All this was organized with the utmost discretion, they arrived by plane in Hyères before joining Bormes,” François said. “The bride and groom were very happy, they were able to pose and take photos on the forecourt of the town hall, and the two dogs, who are at the origin of their meeting, were there. They then went to a private domain to celebrate that.”

Prince George’s maternal uncle announced on Sunday that he and Alizee, whom he got engaged to in 2019, were finally married. “Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷,” James captioned a picture of himself and his bride. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.”