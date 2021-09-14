Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended uncle’s wedding! Plus what Kate wore to the ceremony

The Cambridges didn’t miss James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet’s wedding! Prince William and Katereportedly traveled to France to attend the couple’s nuptials in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. François Arizzi, the mayor who officiated the wedding at town hall, opened up to Var-Matin about the intimate affair, calling it a “very nice and very family ceremony.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly attended their uncle James Middleton’s wedding in France

“There were about fifty people, including Pippa [Middleton]. Prince William and Kate were there too,” the mayor shared, noting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds.”

According to François, Prince William “did not have any formal attire, but wore a beige and off-white suit,” while Kate wore “a long dress of a very light green color” to her younger brother’s wedding. “I was able to interact with them in very poor English, we talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate,” the mayor recalled. “It was a simple moment and I was not more impressed than that (laughs). ”

François told the outlet that the wedding took place in Bormes because the bride’s family recently acquired a property there. “All this was organized with the utmost discretion, they arrived by plane in Hyères before joining Bormes,” the mayor revealed. “The bride and groom were very happy, they were able to pose and take photos on the forecourt of the town hall, and the two dogs, who are at the origin of their meeting, were there. They then went to a private domain to celebrate that.”

The MailOnline revealed on Tuesday that the Duchess’ brother and sister-in-law celebrated their secret wedding at the Chateau Leoube in Provence, France. “The wedding party was held at a Chateau Leoube. It is one of the most exclusive vineyards in the area,” a source in the village told the MailOnline. “Chateau Leoube makes exceptionally good wine, particularly the rose, which is known throughout France and overseas. So it was only natural that the guests were served with Chateau Leoube wine, which they drank when they toasted James and Alizee. Many bottles of wine were drunk. Everyone had a good time.”