Teenage Princess’ first job revealed!

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is destined to one day become Queen, but in the meantime, the royal teen has already landed her first job. Norwegian magazine Se og Hør reported this week that Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s daughter got a job working as a dishwasher at an Italian restaurant over the summer.

The Princess, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, reportedly worked at Skur 33 in Oslo. “The princess is too young to serve alcohol, but she should have worked with washing dishes and cleaning. A job you might not think fits Norway‘s future Norway - but which it is hardly a coincidence that her parents encouraged her to take,” Svensk Dam quoted the magazine as reporting.

Perhaps the Princess was inspired by her mother, who reportedly worked as a waitress back when she was a single mom to son Marius Borg Høiby. In August, the Norwegian Royal House announced that Ingrid Alexandra had tested positive for COVID-19.

A little over a week later, Crown Prince Haakon revealed that his 17-year-old daughter was back in school. Per Royal Central, he said, “Princess Ingrid is well and back at school again. She felt it a little, but she has gotten well again and is up and running again. Nevertheless, this was a reminder to us that the virus situation is not quite over yet.”