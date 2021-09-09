royal sisters-in-law team up for joint engagement

Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex stepped out for a joint engagement on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth’s daughter and daughter-in-law attended the Westmorland County Show in Cumbria, England﻿. The royal sisters-in-law appeared to be in good spirits as they﻿ toured the agricultural event, which has been running for 222 years.

©Getty Images



Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne attended the show on Sept. 9

This year’s show was held for the first time over two days due to the “pandemic and the commitment to ensuring” that the event was as safe as possible. According to the Westmorland County Agricultural Society’s website, the Westmorland County Show offers visitors the “chance to discover the best of farming and the countryside, as well as seeing some of the country’s top quality livestock,” in addition to “hundreds of trade stands” and “Rural Craft have-a-go areas.”

The palace noted that Sophie and Anne are “both supporters of agriculture and the countryside.” The Countess, who married the Princess’ younger brother Prince Edward in 1999, is patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), and became patron of the farming charity, Addington Fund, on Sept. 9. Meanwhile, Anne is president of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC), which her late father Prince Philip founded in 1957.

Anne is one of the more than dozen members of the royal family who will be paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in a documentary later this month. Queen Elizabeth’s four children, adult grandchildren and other royal family members will be appearing in the BBC One film titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers. The BBC has said the upcoming special will include “poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.”