Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton has a special reason to celebrate today

Happy birthday, Pippa Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday, Sept. 6. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal aunt was born in 1983 and is Carole and Michael Middleton’s second child.

While her older sister is a member of the British royal family, Pippa and the Duchess, 39, have a close relationship. “We have a very normal, sisterly relationship. We’re very close,” Pippa told Matt Lauer in 2014. “We support each other and get each other‘s opinions and things.”

Years after her sister and brother-in-law Prince William’s royal wedding, Pippa married her husband James Matthews in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, son Arthur Michael William Matthews, in 2018 followed by their second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, this past March.

In a HOKA blog post earlier this year, Pippa opened up about how motherhood has affected challenges she once “thrived on.” “More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before,” she wrote. “I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”

Pippa also revealed in the post that she has a bucket list of goals and challenges she’d like to return to, and hopes to one day share an adventure with her kids. The mom of two penned, “One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child.”