Prince William ‘personally intervened’ to save an Afghan officer and his family

It’s been revealed that Prince William helped an Afghan officer and his family escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. The Telegraph reported on Sept. 2 that the Duke of Cambridge “personally intervened to ensure an Afghan officer he knew from Sandhurst was able to get his family through the gate at Kabul airport and flee the country.”

Prince George’s father, who joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an Officer Cadet after university, is said to have heard about the former cadet’s situation and asked his Naval officer Rob Dixon to make calls on his behalf. Lieutenant Commander Dixon reportedly contacted relevant personnel, and the Afghan officer and his relatives were permitted to board a flight to the UK.

©Getty Images



Prince William joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst after university

Per The Telegraph, the Afghan officer had been essential to the British military operation in Afghanistan and “his position meant his family group of more than 10, comprising several women and children, would have been particularly vulnerable.”

Former paratrooper Major Andrew Fox commended William’s actions and told The Telegraph that he had heard stories of officers smuggling people they also knew from Sandhurst through the gates. “I myself got 2 Para to rush out into the crowd and grab someone for me,” he said. “It’s fully in line with what we get taught in the Army in terms of values, loyalty, respect for others, all that good stuff. We’re trained to help where we can.”

William graduated from Sandhurst in December of 2006.