Princess Charlene of Monaco rushed to hospital after collapsing

Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to the hospital this week. On Friday, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa (PCMFSA) revealed that Prince Albert’s wife, 43, had collapsed on Wednesday evening.

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to the hospital after collapsing

“Her Serene Highness (HSH) Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May,” the foundation said in a statement shared with HOLA! USA.

“The Princess’ medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed that the Princess is stable,” the statement continued.

According to Channel24, the palace told Netwerk24 that Charlene “was due to undergo another procedure” on Sept. 3 “before she suddenly collapsed.” Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother underwent a four-hour operation last month. The former Olympic swimmer has been in Africa since contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection back in May.

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” Charlene told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener in July. “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”