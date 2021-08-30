Former Princess heads home with newborn baby and the photo is precious!

Tessy Antony de Nassau and her husband Frank Floessel’s newborn son Theodor is home! The former Princess of Luxembourg shared on Sunday an adorable photo of her baby boy fast asleep in his carseat. “Home We go ❤️😊 Thank you all for the hundreds of messages, calls, wishes, gifts, love and incredible support🦋❤️😊,” Tessy wrote alongside the picture. “We send you all our 💕 love 💕 And congratulations from Frank and I to all parents to be, parents and new parents🦋❤️😊 .”

Theodor is the couple’s first child together. The baby was born at Klinik Hirslanden in Switzerland one month after the pair tied the knot. Tessy’s eldest son, Prince Gabriel, from her previous marriage to Prince Louis of Luxembourg, announced his baby brother’s birth in a video on Aug. 26.

“Hi everyone. I’m happy to announce that Noah, [Frank’s daughter] Julia and I have a little baby brother named Theodor and he’s doing well with my mother in the hospital. And they send you lots of love,” Gabriel said in the video.