Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughter leaves home to attend school in the UK

And she’s off! Princess Alexia has left home to begin her studies in the UK. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands shared on Monday a photo of their 16-year-old daughter leaving for the United World College of the Atlantic located in Wales. The teenage Princess, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, was pictured wearing ripped jeans and a flannel jacket. Alexia appeared to have a guitar bag on her back, as well as a purse and mask on hand in the snapshot.

©RVD H.M. de Koning



Princess Alexia has left the Netherlands to attend school in Wales

“Princess Alexia leaves for the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales,” the Dutch Royal House wrote alongside the photo. “For the next two years she will be pursuing her International Baccalaureate. Princess Alexia completed the fourth year of the Christian Gymnasium Sorghvliet last school year.”

The start of the term for first year students began on Monday, Aug. 30, according to the school’s website. The palace announced back in March that Alexia would be attending the UWC Atlantic College, where her father completed his secondary education and obtained his International Baccalaureate.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images/WireImage



Princess Leonor and Princess Alexia are both attending the school in Wales

The Dutch Princess won’t be the only royal on campus. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter Princess Leonor is also a new student at the school in Wales. Per RTL Boulevard, Alexia knows the future Queen of Spain, but not very well.

During the Dutch royal family’s annual summer photocall in July, Willem-Alexander and Maxima revealed that it wasn’t until their daughter had been accepted, did they learn that Princess Leonor of Spain would be attending the same school as Alexia. The Dutch King said, “That was a total surprise for us. But I’m sure they will get along well.”