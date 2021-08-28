Happy birthday, Nikolai! The prince of Denmark is turning 22

Nikolai, the prince of Denmark, is celebrating his 22nd birthday. The eldest son of King Joachim and Countess Alexandra has decided to spend a semester in Paris, where he’ll be studying a semester for a career in administration and business.

Per Billed Bladet, the prince will be joined by his girlfriend of three years, Benedikte Thoustrup, who previously studied in The Sorbonne.

In order to pursue his new career, Nikolai will be giving up on his modeling career, which he successfully started in 2018, when he modeled in London Fashion Week and later on modeled for brands like Burberry and Dior.

Nikolai will be studying a semester in Paris while still studying Copenhagen Business School (CBS), where he’s been studying since the fall of 2019. The semester abroad is a partnership between universities, that starts at the end of the year in September until January 2022.

©GettyImages



The Prince modeling for Dior.

The Prince’s initial idea was to spend the semester in Hong Kong, the birthplace of her mother, the Countess Alexandra. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prince adapted to something that was closer to him, where he would be surrounded by family. In Paris, the prince has plenty of family to surround himself with. His father Joachim and his siblings Felix, Henrik, and Athena, also live there.