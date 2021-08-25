Princess Gabriella of Monaco, 6, cut her own hair!

Kids will be kids! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter treated herself to a haircut. The royal mom of two shared photos of six-year-old Princess Gabriella’s DIY bangs on Wednesday. Alongside pictures of her family reunited with her in Africa, Charlene wrote, “Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!).” The Princess revealed that she tried to correct her little girl’s hair. She penned, “Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it 🙈.”

Social media users commented on the similarities between Gabriella and her mom’s hair. “It’s the haircut to match mommies 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ too cute,” one wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “We have all been there with the haircut 🙈.”

Charlene, who has been recovering in Africa from a severe ear, nose, and throat infection that she contracted in May, finally reunited with her twins and husband. The royal wrote on Aug 25, “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me.”

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene‘s daughter Princess Gabriella cut her own hair

Sources told People magazine that the royal family’s vacation in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region began last week on August 20 and will last several days. Princess Charlene underwent an operation earlier this month. At the time, the Palais Princier de Monaco announced that Prince Albert and his twins would be joining the Princess “during Her period of convalescence.”