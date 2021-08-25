Princess Charlene finally reunites with twins and Prince Albert in Africa: See all of the photos

Together again! Princess Charlene of Monaco is “thrilled” to finally be reunited with her husband Prince Albert and children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The mom of two took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself and family in Africa. “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me❤️ (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!)” she wrote alongside the photos. “Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it 🙈 📷 Christian Sperka.”

In a separate post, Charlene shared loved-up pictures of herself cuddling close to her husband. The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary apart last month. Sources told People magazine that the Monégasque royal family’s vacation in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region began last week on August 20 and will last several days.

The Palais Princier de Monaco announced earlier this month that the Prince and his six-year-old twins would be reuniting with Charlene following her recent four-hour operation on Aug. 13. The palace said in a statement, “HSH Prince Albert and Their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will join Her during Her period of convalescence.”

Charlene had previously told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener that her kids would be returning to Africa—where she has been recovering from an infection—after her procedure. “This is the longest period I’ve actually been away from Europe and my children,” the Princess noted.