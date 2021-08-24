Queen Elizabeth enjoys picnic with her great-grandchildren: Report

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been spending time with some of the youngest members of her family during her summer holiday at Balmoral. The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported on Tuesday that Her Majesty recently enjoyed a picnic with young children, believed to be either her grandson Peter Phillips’ kids, Savannah and Isla, or granddaughter Zara Tindall’s daughters, Mia and Lena.

A photo of the Queen and seven of her great-grandchildren at Balmoral was released after Prince Philip’s passing

“What better place for the Queen to mourn Prince Philip than in one of their favourite beauty spots? I hear she visited Glen Muick, eight miles from Balmoral, for a picnic yesterday with young children — believed to belong to either her granddaughter, Zara Tindall, or grandson, Peter Phillips,” Richard wrote, adding, “HM loves it there so much she named one of her new puppies Muick.”

The Queen has had multiple family members visit her at Scottish residence this summer. Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy August visited the 95-year-old monarch’s Balmoral estate earlier this month, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Her Majesty returned to Balmoral in July for her first summer holiday since the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing in April, the palace released a never-before-seen photo of the Queen and Philip surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at Balmoral.

On the eve of the Duke’s funeral, the Queen also shared a private photo of her and Prince Philip at the top of the Coyles of Muick. Discussing the image she took of her in-laws, Sophie, Countess of Wessex told BBC Radio 5 Live, “Just to be there, in that place, was an ‘Oh my God’ moment.”