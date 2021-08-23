Tradition returns to Buckingham Palace for the first time in over a year

The Changing of the Guard has returned to Buckingham Palace! “Look who’s back at Buckingham Palace...,” the royal family’s social media accounts wrote on Monday. “For the first time since March 2020 the State Ceremonial Musicians of The Band of the Household Division performed while the #ChangingTheGuard ceremony took place on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace!”

One of the songs performed by the Band of the Coldstream Guards and the Band of the Scots Guard on Aug. 23 was Spandau Ballet’s “Gold.” The tune was a “special tribute” to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympians.

Per Sky News, Queen Elizabeth was not present for Monday’s Changing of the Guard at her London residence because she is still in Balmoral for her annual summer holiday.

As a result of COVID-19, it announced last March that the iconic ceremony was being halted until further notice. “In line with Government advice to avoid mass gatherings, it has been agreed that the ceremonial of the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle will be postponed until further notice,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “Advice will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with a view to restarting when appropriate.” Changing of the Guard resumed at Windsor Castle last month.