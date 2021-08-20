Prince celebrates 18th birthday with exciting news

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s eldest son, Prince Gabriel, is 18! To celebrate the royal’s milestone birthday on Friday, Aug. 20, the Belgian Royal Palace shared three photos of the Prince, including one of him and his father, on Facebook, along with the news that Princess Elisabeth’s younger brother will be moving to England for school.

Merci pour vos vœux d'anniversaire ! ℹ️ Cette année, le Prince Gabriel a obtenu son baccalauréat international après... Posted by Belgische Monarchie Monarchie belge Belgian Monarchy on Friday, August 20, 2021

“Thank you for your birthday wishes!” the palace wrote. “This year, Prince Gabriel obtained his International Baccalaureate after two years of studying English at the International School of Brussels. From September he will undergo preparatory training at the National Mathematics & Science College in Warwickshire.”

“This program focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and is intended for students who are preparing for an academic training in one of these subjects,” the palace continued.

Prince Gabriel is the second child of the Belgian King and Queen

The Belgian Prince’s future school shared the palace’s birthday tweet for Gabriel adding, “@natmatsci would like to wish Prince Gabriel a very happy 18th Birthday. We look forward to welcoming him to the College in September where he will further his scientific education as part of our vibrant community.”

According to the ﻿National Mathematics and Science College’s website, the co-educational sixth form college is “dedicated to providing world-class education in the STEM subjects” for “students aged 15-19, looking to gain entry to the world’s leading universities.”

Gabriel, who is second in line to the Belgian throne, isn’t the only young royal leaving home to attend school in the UK this year. Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s firstborn, Princess Leonor, as well as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s second child, Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, are moving to Wales after the summer to study at the UWC Atlantic College.