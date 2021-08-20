Prince Harry makes special appearance in Aspen

Prince Harry traveled to Colorado to participate in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Prior to the match on Aug. 19, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson committed $1.5 million of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir to Sentebale. “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement (via Page Six).

Harry cofounded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso. In a statement on the Sentebale website, Meghan Markle’s husband said that the charity’s “refocussed mission” is “about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future.”

He added, “The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission, and I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need. This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”