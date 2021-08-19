What Meghan and Harry thought about the palace’s ‘recollections may vary’ statement: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “not surprised” by Buckingham Palace’s response to their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. In an updated version of Finding Freedom excerpted in People magazine, and seen by Page Six, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the couple was “‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken” and that the palace’s “recollections may vary” comment “did not go unnoticed.”

“Months later and little accountability has been taken,” a source close to Meghan was quoted in the book. “How can you move forward without that?”

Per Page Six, Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted that Buckingham Palace “had no further comment on the updated book.”

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah, which has been nominated for an Emmy, aired back in March. Among the bombshells shared during the CBS primetime special, the Duke and Duchess claimed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Harry told Oprah, “That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked.”

The day after the interview was broadcast in the UK, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement continued. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”