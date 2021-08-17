Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they are ‘speechless’ and ‘heartbroken’ in new statement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out on the “exceptionally fragile” state of the world in a new joint statement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the devastating earthquake in Haiti in a message shared Tuesday on their Archewell website.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left speechless by the situation in Afghanistan

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless,” the couple began. “As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken.”

“And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared,” Meghan and Harry continued. “When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”

The Duke and Duchess encouraged the public to join them in supporting organizations that are doing critical work. “We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” the Sussexes said. “As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity.”

©Getty Images



The couple said, ‘It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together’

The Archewell team noted below the royal couple’s statement that they are committed to putting their values into action and hope to do what they “can to meet the moment by offering support to the military community and the troops who served in Afghanistan, as well as to the Afghan people facing violence and terror.”

To help those affected by the global emergencies, Archewell listed several organizations that readers can support, including including World Central Kitchen, Women for Afghan Women, Afghanaid, Mercy Corps, and the Invictus Games Foundation.

The team wrote, “We recognize that many of you may feel helpless right now as you watch the state of the world spin rapidly. It can feel disorienting and defeating, but we have faith in the power of shared purpose, action, and commitment to our collective well-being.”