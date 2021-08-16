Princess Beatrice talks homeschooling her ‘bonus son’

Homeschooling is admittedly not Princess Beatrice’s area of expertise. The 33-year-old royal, in her role as patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, opened up about her homeschooling experience with stepson Christopher Mapelli Mozzi—known as “Wolfie”—in an interview with Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!’s Back to School digital issue.

Princess Beatrice spoke about her homeschooling experience with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie

“Homeschooling, definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can’t blame that on dyslexia,” Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter confessed (via HELLO!). “I feel very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us.”

Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares his son Wolfie with his ex Dara Huang. The Princess married the dad of one last year and is currently expecting her first child with Edo this autumn.

The royal’s first child is due this autumn

Beatrice told Giovanna that any child of hers would be “lucky” to have dyslexia, which she referred to as a “gift.” Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven and received help and support from the Helen Arkell Centre throughout her secondary education. “If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Centre to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support,” Princess Beatrice said.