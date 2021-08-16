Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip share behind-the-scenes photo from baby Prince Julian’s christening

The youngest member of the Swedish royal family, Prince Julian, was christened over the weekend. On Sunday, the day after the service, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo from the christening. The mom of three was pictured holding her older sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander’s hands. The brothers twinned for the special occasion wearing matching beige blazers, shorts and white button-down shirts. Meanwhile, Prince Carl Philip proudly cradled his youngest son, who was dressed in his christening gown.

Alongside the snapshot, taken at Drottningholm Palace, the Prince Couple wrote, “Yesterday our beloved Julian was baptized. Thank you for all the best wishes!”

Julian’s christening on Aug. 14 was a royal family affair. King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill attended the service at Drottningholm Palace Chapel. Julian, Alexander and Gabriel’s cousins were also in attendance: Princess Leonore, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle, Princess Adrienne and Prince Nicolas.

The Prince Couple selected five godparents for their youngest son, including Carl Philip’s first cousin, Patrick Sommerlath, and Sofia’s Project Playground cofounder Frida Vesterberg. Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson and Jacob Högfeldt were also chosen to be the royal baby’s godparents.