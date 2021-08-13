Royal baby’s godparents revealed ahead of christening

The Swedish Royal Court announced on Friday who Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have picked to be their son Prince Julian’s godparents. The couple selected Carl Philip’s first cousin, Patrick Sommerlath, as well as Sofia’s Project Playground cofounder Frida Vesterberg. Julian’s godparents also include Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson and Jacob Högfeldt.

©Prinsparet



Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia picked five godparents for their son Prince Julian

The royal baby, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, will be christened on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Drottningholm Palace Chapel. King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill will be attending the ceremony.

©HRH Prince Carl Philip, The Royal Court of Sweden



Prince Julian will be christened on Aug. 14

The baptism comes over four months after the birth of Sofia and Carl Philip’s third son. Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander’s baby brother was born on March 26, 2021 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.