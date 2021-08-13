Prince Julian of Sweden will be christened on Aug. 14
ROYAL NEWS

Royal baby’s godparents revealed ahead of christening

The baptism is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 14

-New York

The Swedish Royal Court announced on Friday who Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have picked to be their son Prince Julian’s godparents. The couple selected Carl Philip’s first cousin, Patrick Sommerlath, as well as Sofia’s Project Playground cofounder Frida Vesterberg. Julian’s godparents also include Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson and Jacob Högfeldt.

RELATED:

Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Victoria’s families star in new group photo

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia picked five godparents for their son Prince Julian©Prinsparet
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia picked five godparents for their son Prince Julian

The royal baby, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, will be christened on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Drottningholm Palace Chapel. King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill will be attending the ceremony.

Prince Julian will be christened on Aug. 14©HRH Prince Carl Philip, The Royal Court of Sweden
Prince Julian will be christened on Aug. 14

The baptism comes over four months after the birth of Sofia and Carl Philip’s third son. Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander’s baby brother was born on March 26, 2021 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

Following Julian’s arrival, Carl Philip said, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more