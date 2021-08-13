Why Kim Kardashian disliked being compared to Kate Middleton during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how vulnerable she felt during her pregnancy in 2013, following the “nasty” media comparisons involving Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The reality star and entrepreneur, who was recently spotted supporting Kanye’s upcoming album DONDA, was featured on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s podcast We Are Supported By and confessed how difficult it was for her self-esteem.

Kim went on to describe the headlines she had to read, enduring harsh criticism for her looks while she was carrying her daughter North, adding that she was “not a great pregnant person” and didn’t have the best experience.

“They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale’,” she explained, as the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting her first child, Prince George.

The famous Kardashian says she can’t believe the media covered her pregnancy that way, and she doesn‘t “think that would really fly today,” however it did kill her self-esteem, and she “would sit at home and cry all the time.”