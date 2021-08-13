Prince Albert and twins to reunite with Princess Charlene!

Princess Charlene of Monaco is set to finally reunite with her husband Prince Albert and children—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. In a statement confirming the royal mom of two’s operation for Aug. 13, the Palais Princier de Monaco said (translated to English), “HSH Prince Albert and Their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will join Her during Her period of convalescence.”

Albert and the twins visited South Africa in early June and celebrated their “reunion at a private game reserve in the country’s Kwazulu Natal district,” according to People. The magazine reported on Friday that palace sources said a similar reunion will take place in the coming days.

Last month, Charlene told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener that her six-year-old son and daughter would be returning to Africa—where she has been recovering from an infection—to see her after her procedure. “This is the longest period I’ve actually been away from Europe and my children,” the Princess noted.

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” Charlene explained to Mandy.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced in June that the royal’s medical team had instructed her not to travel back to Monaco because she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures.

While she’s been physically separated from her kids, Charlene has been “spending time” with Jacques and Gabriella via video calls. In a statement shared in June, the former Olympic swimmer said, “My daily conversations with Albert and my children help immensely to keep my spirits up, but I miss being with them. It was special to have my family visit me in South Africa, and it was truly wonderful seeing them. I can’t wait to be reunited with them.”