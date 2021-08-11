Princess Madeleine visits children’s hospital in Sweden

Princess Madeleine stepped out for an engagement in her native Sweden this week. The royal mom of three paid a visit to Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital with Min Stora Dag (My Big Day) on Tuesday. Madeleine, who wore a floral skirt, knit top and suede pumps for the outing, later reflected on the visit in a post on her personal Instagram.

“I have long been a proud patron of My Big Day,” she began. “Today I had the opportunity to visit Astrid Lindgren‘s Children’s Hospital together with Min Stora Dag to get more information about how@minstoradagcollaborates with healthcare to give children “Big Days” with encouragement and joyful memories.”

“In the hospital’s play therapy, I also got to meet several children who are currently hospitalized,” the Princess continued. “The kids were all real fighters and I enjoyed meeting them all! I hope with all my heart that the children and their families will have a bright future. 💖.”

Madeleine has been patron of My Big Day, a charity that fulfills wishes and creates joyful experiences for children with serious illnesses and diagnoses, since 2001. The organization noted on Instagram that the royal’s engagement on Aug. 10 was “an invigorating day full of joy.”

Madeleine, who lives in Florida with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children, returned to her homeland earlier this summer.﻿ In June, the Swedish royal celebrated her return with a photo of her daughter Princess Leonore in a field of flowers. Alongside the picture of Leonore throwing her arms up in the air, Madeleine wrote: “Hurray for being back home in beautiful Sweden!!! 🇸🇪❤️.”