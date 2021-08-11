Melissa McCarthy praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for starting a new chapter in life

Melissa McCarthy is shining light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s courage, following their exit from the Royal family and starting a new chapter of their lives.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood star says she finds the iconic couple “very inspiring” and praised them for taking action in “carving out their lives for their kids” in California.

Melissa also took a moment to talk about Meghan’s 40x40 initiative, which helps mentor women who want to return to work after facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The way she wants to celebrate her 40th birthday by helping and empowering other women, how do you not get behind that?“ The actress shared.

She went on to say both Harry and Meghan are “so sweet and funny,” as she described her interaction with the couple, collaborating with the Duchess of Sussex on a clip for her inspiring initiative.

Melissa made a cameo and explained that the couple don’t take themselves too seriously, with Harry even having some fun ideas for her special appearance, ultimately juggling in the background.

“Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?” Prince Harry asked, to which the actress said “Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times.”

Melissa wasn’t the only special guest in the video, with the viewers also catching a glimpse at their 2-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana in a photo on Meghan’s desk.