Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik drop son off at boarding school—see the sweet photo!

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark looked proud as they moved their son Prince Christian into his new boarding school on Tuesday. Ahead of his first day of school at Herlufsholm Gymnasium, the Danish Royal House shared three new of photos of the 15-year-old Prince, including one of him with his parents.

©Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset



Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s son is attending boarding school in Næstved

Christian was pictured standing between his dad and mom on campus. Mary complemented her son’s navy blazer wearing a blue print dress, which she accessorized with oversized hoop earrings. The young Prince also posed for two solo shots. The Danish Royal House noted in the caption that Christian, who begins school on Wednesday, spent Aug. 10 “adjusting to the new surroundings and meeting the new schoolmates.”

It was announced in April that Mary’s firstborn, who is second in line to the Danish throne, would be attending the private day and boarding school in Næstved, Denmark. The Royal House said in a statement at the time, “At the end of June, HRH Prince Christian concludes the ninth grade at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, where the Prince has been a student since the first year of primary school. The Prince wishes to continue his education at Herlufsholm Gymnasium in Næstved, where he is enrolled as a boarding student after the summer holidays.”

The school’s website notes that “10th grade at Herlufsholm offers an experience above and beyond the ordinary and gives you the option of spending a year on whatever it is you are interested in.” The school year is also “packed with exciting traditions and fun activities.”

Christian isn’t the first member of his family to attend the school. The royal’s first cousin Prince Nikolai of Denmark graduated from Herlufsholm School in 2018.