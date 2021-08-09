Royal baby to be christened this week

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden’s son Prince Julian will be christened this week. The royal baby’s christening is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 14. Like his older brothers, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, Julian will be christened at Drottningholm Palace Chapel.

In addition to Sofia and Carl Philip, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill will be in attendance, according to the Royal Court’s calendar.

©HRH Prince Carl Philip, The Royal Court of Sweden



Prince Julian of Sweden will be christened on Aug. 14

The baptism comes over four months after Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed their third child. Julian, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the Duke of Halland, was born on March 26, 2021 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

Following Julian’s birth, proud dad Carl Philip said, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”

©Jonas Ekströmer, The Royal Court of Sweden



Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their third child in March

Julian is currently the youngest member of the Swedish royal family. Last month, the royal baby starred in a portrait taken at Solliden Palace with his royal relatives.

Carl Philip’s children, as well as Princess Madeleine’s kids, were removed from the Royal House back in 2019. At the time, the Prince Couple said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”