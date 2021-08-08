Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice! Edoardo shares sweet photo in celebration

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated Princess Beatrice’s birthday by sharing a photo of them together on the beach. The Princess of York celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

The couple looked relaxed and in love. Edoardo, a real state developer, captioned the post with a heartfelt and sweet message. “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart.”

Followers and friends were quick to flood the post with positive messages and birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday beautiful Bea,” said Natalie Pinkham, podcast host and personality. “Happy happy birthday bea!” said Sonam Kapoor, the actress.

Edoardo and Beatrice recently celebrated their one year anniversary, with Edoardo commemorating the occasion with another Instagram post. In the photo, the couple is standing against a beautiful backdrop of mountains. He captioned it: “I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter, and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second.”

This occasion mark’s Beatrice’s last birthday before becoming a mother. In May, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child. Edoardo has a five-year-old son from a previous relationship with Dara Huang.