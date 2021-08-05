Spanish Princess towers over mom Queen Letizia during family outing

The Spanish royals stepped out on Wednesday for their first family engagement since arriving to Palma de Mallorca this summer. Queen Letizia , King Felipe and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia , paid a visit to the Interpretation Centre of the Sierra de Tramontana Natural Site and the Lluc Sanctuary on Aug. 4.

©Getty Images



The Spanish Princesses made an appearance with their parents in Mallorca on Aug. 4

The Queen and Spanish Princesses showed off their chic summer style during the outing. The mom of two wore a blue linen wrap dress from Adolfo Dominguez. Leonor, 15, coordinated with her mom wearing a blue and white & Other Stories dress. Meanwhile, Sofia, 14, opted for white Zara jumpsuit, which she wore last summer.

©Getty Images



Infanta Sofia towered over her mother Queen Letizia

Sofia towered over her mother wearing wedge espadrilles, said to be from Macarena Shoes. Leonor also sported espadrilles from the same brand. The Spanish royals, who traditionally spend their summer holidays at Marivent Palace, are no doubt enjoying quality time together before Leonor prepares to move to the UK for school.

The future Queen of Spain will begin her two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College “between the end of August and the beginning of September.”Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Alexia will also be attending the school in Wales after the summer.