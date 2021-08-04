Did you spot Meghan Markle’s tribute to son Archie and daughter Lili in new birthday video?

Meghan Markle kept her kids close to her heart in a special message released on her 40th birthday. The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her two-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana while discussing her 40x40 initiative during a video call with actress Melissa McCarthy.

©Archewell



Meghan Markle paid tribute to her kids with her necklaces

In the video, Meghan wore a Gemini constellation necklace as well as a Taurus constellation necklace—a sweet nod to her children whose zodiac signs are Taurus (Archie) and Gemini (Lili). The Duchess’ necklaces are said to be from Logan Hollowell.

Meghan also had photos of her children displayed on her desk. Page Six confirmed that the center image of the trifold frame is a black-and-white picture of Harry with his baby girl. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lili, on June 4. The royal baby was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet, while her middle name is a tribute to grandmother Princess Diana.

©Archewell



The Duchess appeared to have photos of her kids displayed on her desk

Following the birth of their daughter, Meghan and Harry released a statement saying, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”