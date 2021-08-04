Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate and more royals celebrate Meghan Markle’s birthday

Meghan Markle’s in-laws have wished her a happy birthday from across the pond! The Duchess of Sussex, who resides in Montecito, California, turned 40 on Aug. 4. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their sister-in-law’s milestone birthday with posts on Twitter and their Instagram story.

“Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂” Prince William and Kate’s message read alongside a photo of Meghan from the Sussexes’ 2018 royal tour of Australia.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall similarly marked Meghan’s birthday with a message on their social media accounts. Clarence House shared a photo of the mom of two from a 2019 roundtable discussion on gender equality with the Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World writing, “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday,” adding a balloon emoji.

Last but certainly not least, Queen Elizabeth also commemorated her granddaughter-in-law’s special day. The royal family’s official social media accounts posted three pictures of the American-born Duchess, including a snapshot of Meghan with Her Majesty, as well as a photo of the former Suits actress with Prince Harry and one of the Sussexes with their son Archie Harrison. “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” the message read.

Back in February, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing that Meghan and Harry had confirmed to the Queen that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family. The palace concluded the statement saying, “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”