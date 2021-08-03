Prince William and Kate’s summer trip with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

The Cambridges returned to one of Prince William ’s childhood vacation spots this summer. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! revealed on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children— Prince George , eight, Princess Charlotte , six, and Prince Louis , three—enjoyed a getaway to the Isles of Scilly just off the coast of Cornwall.

The Cambridge family reportedly enjoyed a getaway to the Isles of Scilly this summer

The royal family of five vacationed there last year. During their 2020 trip, Prince William and Kate reportedly said hello to locals as they cycled across the island. “William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather,” an onlooker told the Mirror.

At the time, a source told the outlet: “They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry.”

Prince William vacationed on the Isles of Scilly with his parents and brother in 1989

Prince William holidayed on the Isles of Scilly as a child back in 1989 with his younger brother Prince Harry and their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, during which the royals were photographed on bikes.

William and Kate’s youngest child was pictured on his bike earlier this year. To mark Prince Louis’ third birthday in April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released an adorable snapshot of the young Prince sitting on his red Frog Bike. While speaking with one of the finalists from the Hold Still photography project last autumn, Kate admitted that she can’t keep up with her little boy. “Louis has got so big now,” the mom of three said. “He’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him.”