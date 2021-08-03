Sarah Ferguson comes to son-in-law Jack Brooksbank’s defense following boat photos

Sarah Ferguson has come to her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank’s defense after photos showed him on a boat with three women in Capri. While on BBC One’s The One Show, the Duchess of York insisted that her daughter Princess Eugenie’s husband﻿ was “doing his job.”

The Duchess of York came to her son-in-law Jack’s defense after he was photographed on a boat with three women

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity. He’s just one of my most favorite people, I call him James Bond actually,” Sarah said (via the MailOnline). “He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back.”

She continued, “So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we just clarify that for Jack’s sake.”

Sarah called Princess Eugenie’s husband a ‘great father’ and a ‘fabulous husband’

According to the MailOnline, Jack was joined on the boat by models Maria Buccellati and Erica Pelosini, as well as former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis, who is now Casamigos’ global director. A source close to Jack previously told The Mail on Sunday that Princess Eugenie did not join her husband, who is a brand ambassador for Casamigos, on his business trip in Capri because he was “there to work at” the star-studded Casamigos x Unicef Summer Gala.