Queen Letizia makes first public appearance since grandmother’s death

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out for the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest less than one week after the death of her grandmother﻿. King Felipe’s wife presided over the closing of the 11th edition of the film festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, in Palma de Mallorca, where the Spanish royals traditionally spend their summer holidays.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia attended the closing of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2021 on Aug. 1

The mom of two showed off her toned arms wearing a sleeveless blouse from Galcon Studio teamed with a matching skirt for the occasion. The stylish Queen, 48, completed her sophisticated look with a chic updo, hoop earrings, heels and a face mask.

Letizia hit the stage during the evening to present awards to film director Stephen Frears and actress Judi Dench. The outing marked the Queen’s first public engagement since the passing of her paternal grandmother, María del Carmen “Menchu” Álvarez del Valle, whom she is said to have had a close relationship with.

©Getty Images



The Queen presented awards to Judi Dench and Stephen Frears during the engagement

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s great-grandmother reportedly passed away on July 27 at the age of 93. Menchu, who was a journalist like her royal granddaughter, gushed over being a grandmother last year in an interview with La Razón. “I think there is nothing better than being a grandmother,” Menchu said. “It’s very nice.”