Is Kate Middleton taking over two of Prince Harry’s former roles?

It seems the Duchess of Cambridge might be taking over two roles previously held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry . According to The Sunday Times, Kate is set to become patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League. The announcement will reportedly be made prior to the Rugby League World Cup in October and November. The patronages were formerly held by the Duke of Sussex, but were reverted back to the Queen following Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to not return as working members of the royal family.

©WireImage



In February, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

Kate, whose patronages include the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and SportsAid, is known for her love of sports. “Some of you may know that I love sport,” she said in 2016 at SportsAid’s 40th anniversary dinner (via E! Online). “I love cheering on teams and athletes that I am passionate about. I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all. And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team.”