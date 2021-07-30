Princess Charlene of Monaco says she is ‘grounded in South Africa until the end of October’

It seems Princess Charlene won’t be returning to Monaco anytime soon. Prince Albert ’s wife, who has been recovering from an infection in Africa, revealed in a new interview that she will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.

©Getty Images



Prince Albert’s wife said that she will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” the Princess told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiene, per People magazine.

Charlene noted that she is “in a waiting game.” “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October,” she said.

According to People, the royal mom of two is due for another medical procedure. “This is the longest period I’ve actually been away from Europe and my children,” the Princess said. Though she is apart from her kids, Charlene reportedly revealed that she FaceTimes her son Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella “most days,” adding, “And they’ve been here, they’ve come to Natal, and they will be returning to see me again after my procedure.”

In June, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced that Charlene was “ undergoing multiple, complicated procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May” and that the royal’s medical team had instructed her not to travel back to Monaco as she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures.

In a statement at the time, the Princess said, “My daily conversations with Albert and my children help immensely to keep my spirits up, but I miss being with them. It was special to have my family visit me in South Africa, and it was truly wonderful seeing them. I can’t wait to be reunited with them.”