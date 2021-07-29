Princess Diana’s niece says ‘proudest moment’ of life was having brothers walk her down the aisle

Lady Kitty Spencer is one proud sister. Princess Diana’s niece reflected on her recent lavish nuptials in an Instagram post on Thursday, while also revealing the “proudest moment” of her life. Reposting a video featuring footage from the wedding, which Dolce&Gabbana shared earlier this week, Kitty wrote, “The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle ♥️.”

“Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known ♥️ It still feels like a dream,” she continued.

Lady Kitty Spencer married fashion tycoon Michael Lewis at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy last Saturday. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and half-brother Samuel Aitken.

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, reportedly did not attend his daughter’s wedding. “Charles recently suffered an injury and perhaps that will be the reason for him not travelling,” a source told the MailOnline.