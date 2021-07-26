Princess Stephanie and her kids make appearance at gala in Monaco

Saturday night and the lights were low Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her family had just the place to go. Prince Albert ’s sister attended the Fight Aids Monaco Gala with her children Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb on July 24. Louis was joined by his wife Marie Chevallier, while Pauline was accompanied by Maxime Giaccardi, who, according to Paris Match, is her boyfriend.

©Getty Images



Princess Stephanie and her family attended the Fight Aids Monaco Gala on July 24

The Monegasque royals appeared to adhere to the gala’s ABBA dress code with Pauline wearing a long gold shirt from her non-binary and sustainable brand Alter. Maxime complemented his girlfriend sporting a matching gold shirt.

Meanwhile, Stephanie opted for white trousers, a red floral print blouse and a kimono for the occasion. Like her mother, Camille also stepped out wearing pants, printed ones, teamed with a black crop top and matching jacket, while Marie donned a pink cape dress.