Did Princess Diana’s bother attend his daughter Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding?

Princess Diana ’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer married fashion tycoon Michael Lewis over the weekend, but it appears the bride’s father was absent from the festivities. The MailOnline reported on Monday that Charles Spencer missed his daughter’s wedding in Italy. “Charles recently suffered an injury and perhaps that will be the reason for him not travelling,” a source told the outlet.

©Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Princess Diana’s brother (pictured with his first wife Victoria Aitken and their daughter Kitty) reportedly did not attend his firstborn’s wedding

Last month, Charles revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury, which prevented him from taking part in a dive. “It sounds like a pretty feeble excuse but is really quite painful and unpleasant,” he told The Telegraph.

Instead of her father, the bride was walked down the aisle by her brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and half-brother Samuel Aitken. Kitty’s twin sisters Eliza and Amelia Spencer were also in attendance. On her Instagram Story, Eliza reposted a photo of Kitty in her wedding gown writing, “My beautiful sister, in the most exquisite dress marrying the man of her dreams @kitty.spencer I love you with all my heart x x x.”