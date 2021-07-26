The line of succession updated on British royal family’s website

The British royal family’s website has received an update! The line of succession on the site has finally been updated to include Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby girl is eighth in line to throne behind her big brother Archie Harrison.

Royal editor and Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie tweeted on Monday: “The the line of succession on the @RoyalFamily website has just been updated to include the Sussexes’ second child: Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is eighth in line to the throne. She was born on June 4.”

The update comes nearly two months after the birth of Meghan and Harry’s second child. Lili, who was born in Santa Barbara, CA, was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet, while the royal baby’s middle name is a tribute to her late paternal grandmother, Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured with then-baby Archie) welcomed their second child in June of 2021

Two days after their daughter’s arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”