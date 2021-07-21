Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo stars in new jewelry campaign

Beatrice Borromeo sparkles in Buccellati’s newest campaign. The Capitan Papaia e Greta author stepped into the garden of Lake Como’s Villa Carlotta modeling jewelry pieces from the new “Il Giardino di Buccellati” collection. Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law was joined by her dear friendLucrezia Buccellati for the campaign shoot.

©Josh Olins



Lucrezia Buccellati and Beatrice Borromeo modeled pieces from the ‘Il Giardino di Buccellati’ collection in Lake Como

Buccellati described the two women as “ideal muses to the new one-of-a-kind collection,” noting, “The effortless elegance of two old friends matches the nature-inspired soul of the collection.”

Beatrice was photographed in one gorgeous solo shot wearing a necklace and earrings inspired by the lotus flower. The garden setting was appropriate given that the “Il Giardino di Buccellati” collection draws inspiration from the simple geometries of nature, as well as the colors of impressionist painters.

“The inspiration has been really strong. Once again, I have wanted to create a high-impact collection reminding the colours of nature in the Impressionist paintings,” Andrea Buccellati, president and co-creative director of Buccellati, said in a press release. “With these gems, it has been quite easy to enhance the chromatic combinations and to create an amazing and evocative garden. Our garden. Il Giardino di Buccellati.”