Prince William and Kate celebrate Prince George’s 8th birthday with new photo

Prince George is turning eight! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photo of their eldest child on Wednesday to mark his upcoming birthday (July 22). “Turning eight(!) tomorrow,” Kensington Palace tweeted alongside the photo, adding festive emojis.

©The Duchess of Cambridge



A new photo of Prince George was released ahead of his eighth birthday

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ’ big brother ﻿was photographed sporting a striped polo and navy shorts, while sitting on the hood of what appears to be a Land Rover Defender. It’s possible the car was a tribute to George’s great-grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away in April. The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was carried by a Land Rover that the Queen’s husband had designed.

George flashed a bright smile for his mom Kate, who was behind the camera. The happy picture was taken earlier this month at the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son turns eight on July 22

The﻿ Duchess has a sweet tradition when it comes to her kids’ birthdays. In 2019, the mom of three revealed on the A Berry Royal Christmas holiday special that she bakes a cake the day before her children’s birthdays.

“I love making the cake,” Kate said. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”