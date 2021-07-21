Prince William and Kate celebrate Prince George’s 8th birthday with new photo

Prince George is turning eight! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photo of their eldest child on Wednesday to mark his upcoming birthday (July 22). “Turning eight(!) tomorrow,” Kensington Palace tweeted alongside the photo, adding festive emojis.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ’ big brother was photographed sporting a striped polo and navy shorts, while sitting on the hood of what appears to be a Land Rover Defender. It’s possible the car was a tribute to George’s great-grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away in April. The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was carried by a Land Rover that the Queen’s husband had designed.
George flashed a bright smile for his mom Kate, who was behind the camera. The happy picture was taken earlier this month at the Cambridges’ country home in Norfolk.
The Duchess has a sweet tradition when it comes to her kids’ birthdays. In 2019, the mom of three revealed on the A Berry Royal Christmas holiday special that she bakes a cake the day before her children’s birthdays.
“I love making the cake,” Kate said. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”