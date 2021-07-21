Future schoolmates Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands already know each other: Report

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will recognize a familiar face on campus when she begins her studies at the UWC Atlantic College after the summer. According to RTL Boulevard, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima ’s 16-year-old daughter knows Princess Leonor of Spain—who will be attending the same school in Wales—but not very well.

©Getty Images



King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Alexia reportedly knows Princess Leonor of Spain

During the Dutch royal family’s annual summer photocall last week, Willem-Alexander and Maxima revealed that it wasn’t until Alexia had already been accepted did they hear that King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s firstborn is also going to be a student at the United World College of the Atlantic.

“That was a total surprise for us. But I’m sure they will get along well and I think it’s fantastic that the Crown Princess of Spain has come through the selection process all on her own and chosen﻿” the King said (via RTL Boulevard). “They didn’t know who it was until she had to appear for an interview at the last minute.”

©GC Images



It was announced in February that King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor will study at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales

At the school in the UK, Alexia will be able to experience “different cultures, day and night.” King Willem-Alexander, who completed his secondary education at the United World College of the Atlantic and obtained his International Baccalaureate from there in 1985, said, “I experienced that myself. When you are 16 you know yourself enough, but you are still open like a sponge to take in influences from outside.”