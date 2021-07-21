Prince Harry isn’t the only royal family member with exciting book news this week

Following news that Prince Harry is writing a memoir, it’s been revealed that his older brother Prince William has penned the introduction to an upcoming book. Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, which is described as a “book of action and optimism to save our planet,” will feature a foreword by the Duke of Cambridge, as well as contributions from Earthshot Prize Council Members Sir David Attenborough, Shakira, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Naoko Yamazaki and Christiana Figueres.

The upcoming ‘Earthshot’ book features an introduction by Prince William

Kensington Palace tweeted that the Earthshot book “aims to inspire a decade of action to repair our planet.” William, who is the founder of The Earthshot Prize, has said, “The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate, and problem-solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.”

The book, co-written by Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes, will be published ahead of the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards, which are scheduled to take place Oct. 17 in London. Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet will be released in the UK and Europe on Sept. 30 and on Oct. 5 in North America.