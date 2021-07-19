Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates first wedding anniversary with romantic tribute

It’s been one year since Princess Beatrice secretly tied the knot. The royal’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked their first wedding anniversary on Saturday with a romantic tribute. “I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love,” the property specialist penned alongside a selfie of him and Beatrice.

“You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second. ❤️👰💍,” Edo added.

The couple was married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor last July after postponing their original wedding date due to the pandemic. Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip , who passed away earlier this year, were among the guests at the intimate private ceremony. The bride wore one of her grandmother the Queen’s vintage dresses for the special occasion.

©Benjamin Wheeler



Ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary it was revealed that Beatrice and Edo are expecting their first child together

Buckingham Palace announced in May that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter is pregnant with her first child. Edo is already a father to son Christopher Woolf—known as “Wolfie”—whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild is due this autumn. Princess Beatrice recently showed off her growing baby bump during a day date with Edo at Wimbledon.